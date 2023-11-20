Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 3.25 cents at $4.6675 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 4 cents at $3.43 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1 cent at $13.4825 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.7535 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.78 cents at $2.2910 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .20 cent at $.7095 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Former Freeport student killed in England … Riverhead tax hike … Holiday selfies Credit: Newsday

Casino hits roadblock ... Former Freeport student killed in England ... Storm may impact holiday travel ... Unpaid LIRR fares 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Former Freeport student killed in England … Riverhead tax hike … Holiday selfies Credit: Newsday

Casino hits roadblock ... Former Freeport student killed in England ... Storm may impact holiday travel ... Unpaid LIRR fares 

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME