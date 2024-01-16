Business

Grains lower and Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 12.75 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 10.50 cents at $4.4175 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 20.75 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 9.75 cents at $12.2575 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.7240 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.62 cents at $2.2802 a pound; Feb. lean sogs was off 1.05 cents at $.7087 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
1st significant snow on LI … Montauk erosion project underway … Stable for retired horses Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
1st significant snow on LI … Montauk erosion project underway … Stable for retired horses Credit: Newsday

Updated 50 minutes ago Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME