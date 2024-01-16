Grains lower and Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 12.75 cents at $5.8375 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 10.50 cents at $4.4175 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 20.75 cents at $3.6125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 9.75 cents at $12.2575 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was up 1.20 cents at $1.7240 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.62 cents at $2.2802 a pound; Feb. lean sogs was off 1.05 cents at $.7087 a pound.
Updated 50 minutes ago Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal
Updated 50 minutes ago Heuermann charged in death of 4th victim ... 1st significant snow on LI ... Wantagh smash and grab ... Barron's Bridal