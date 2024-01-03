Grains, Livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 14.75 cents at $6.0075 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3 cents at $4.6225 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 12 cents at $3.71 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 3.75 cents at $12.72 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was off .65 cent at $1.7160 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle dropped .70 cent at $2.2550 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.62 cents at $.6580 a pound.