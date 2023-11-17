Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 20

INNO Holdings - Brookshire, Texas, 2.5 million shares, priced $4-$5, managed by AC Sunshine Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INHD. Business: Manufactures cold-formed steel framing for the construction industry.

