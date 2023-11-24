Business

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Nov. 27

Fenbo Holdings - Hong Kong, China, 1 million shares, priced at $5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FEBO. Business: Hong Kong-based manufactuer of electrical hair styling products.

