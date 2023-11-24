Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Nov. 27
Fenbo Holdings - Hong Kong, China, 1 million shares, priced at $5, managed by EF Hutton. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FEBO. Business: Hong Kong-based manufactuer of electrical hair styling products.
Hamas releases hostages ... Black Friday shopping ... Holiday gift guide ... Best LI pies
Hamas releases hostages ... Black Friday shopping ... Holiday gift guide ... Best LI pies