A&G Realty launches new division to handle nonretail properties

A&G Realty Partners, a Melville-based commercial real estate advisory firm, has launched a new division to handle nonretail properties, the company announced Tuesday.

Since its founding in 2012, A&G Realty has overseen a number of bankruptcy auctions and real estate consolidation sales of major retail clients, including Sports Authority, Radio Shack, Office Depot and grocery chain A&P. Recently, though, the company has seen increased business from office, industrial and higher-education properties.

In the first quarter of 2017, the company said it handled 18 nonretail transactions worth $94 million, including the bankruptcy sale of properties for ITT Educational Services and the recent auction of Dowling College’s 25-acre campus in Oakdale.

“Our core business has been retail for years,” said Andrew Graiser, co-president of A&G Realty. The move to offer services to a larger pool of businesses “was a natural extension,” he said.

While the creation of the new division will not result in new hires immediately, Graiser said the company is “going to be adding more people in the sector as it continues to expand.”

A&G Realty has 14 employees. In addition to its Melville location, it has offices in Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles.