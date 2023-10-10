Suffolk County holds contest to design accessory dwelling units

Suffolk County is holding a competition to design accessory dwelling units that could provide needed housing and help aging homeowners generate rental income from unoccupied space on their properties.

The contest, hosted by the Suffolk County Economic Development Corp., is looking for blueprints of accessory units that embody one or more of the following traits: sustainability, accessibility, innovation, suitability for an existing community, affordability and general design standards.

Accessory dwelling units — secondary housing units on single-family lots — can take many forms, including basement apartments, garage conversions and detached new construction.

“For our aging population, [the units] can be a great source of financial stability, by creating additional income without really being disruptive to the fabric of the surrounding community,” said Jonathan Keyes, executive director of the Economic Development Corp.

Accessory dwelling units have been a source of controversy. This summer, the Huntington Town Council voted against a proposal to legalize basement apartments after residents packed Town Hall to voice their opposition, with some claiming that doing so would invite unwanted residents into town.

Proponents said the proposal, which initially had bipartisan support, was meant to encourage safer, regulated apartments to ease the region's housing shortage, but also to provide a way for older residents to afford staying in their homes.

Last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul withdrew a proposal that would have required local governments to accept more accessory dwelling units after stiff opposition from Long Island lawmakers.

The Homes to Opportunity Accessory Dwelling Unit Design Contest is open to all, from professional designers and carpenters to artists and college students. Submissions are due Oct. 13, and can be made by individuals and teams of up to four. Details on a case study and the submission requirements can be found on the Economic Development Corp. website at bit.ly/3tjZ8xH.

First prize is $3,000; second, $1,500, and third, $500. The awards are funded by a Livable Communities Grant from national nonprofit organization AARP, which focuses on issues that affect seniors over the age of 50.

All participants will be invited to a showcase in November. Keyes said there are no concrete plans beyond the showcase.

Elsewhere in the state, Ulster County plans to award $25,000 funded by an affordable housing program to the professional category winner of its accessory dwelling unit design competition, then use the design as a pre-approved architectural blueprint for units in the City of Kingston.

Assistant Deputy County Executive Evan Menist hopes that a pre-approved design would cut bureaucratic red tape and streamline the process for residents in the upstate community looking to build a unit.

"Accessory dwelling units are one tool in the toolbox that can help alleviate the housing crisis,” Menist said.

“It's really a win-win situation where these homeowners can have another source of income and also provide affordable housing in a way that has minimal impact to surrounding neighborhoods.”

