Health insurance provider AgeWell to lay off 68 in Lake Success starting in December

A Lake Success provider of health insurance for seniors will lay off 68 employees starting at the end of the year, according to a state layoff notice.

AgeWell New York LLC, headquartered at 1991 Marcus Ave., said in a WARN notice published by the state Labor Department last week that the company would begin laying off workers beginning on Dec. 30. Layoffs will occur in phases, scheduled to conclude on June 24, according to the filing.

Officials with AgeWell did not respond to multiple requests seeking comment.

The company offers members access to Medicaid Advantage Plus and HMO plans.

In October 2022, Molina Healthcare Inc., a Long Beach, California-based provider of managed health care services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs, purchased AgeWell's Medicaid managed long-term care business for approximately $110 million.

At the time, AgeWell's long-term care business served approximately 13,000 members, according to Molina. Molina does not own AgeWell and is not impacted by the layoffs.

AgeWell provides plans for residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties, Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, according to its website.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance.