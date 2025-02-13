Newsday, Condé Nast, Los Angeles Times and other publishers sue AI company Cohere alleging copyright infringement

A nationwide group of news and magazine publishers, including Newsday, has sued AI company Cohere for copyright infringement, alleging it used publishers' content without permission to train its systems and to create content for users.

Condé Nast, the Los Angeles Times, McClatchy Media Company and Politico, as well as Newsday and other members of the Arlington, Virginia-based News/Media Alliance, filed the lawsuit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, citing more than 4,000 articles used by Cohere.

In addition to copying publisher content, the alliance alleges Cohere creates fake content and attributes it to publishers, damaging the companies' brands.

"As news, magazine, and media publishers, we serve an important role in keeping society informed and supporting the free flow of information and ideas, but we cannot continue to do so if AI companies like Cohere are able to undercut our businesses while using our own content to compete with us," Danielle Coffey, president and CEO of the News/Media Alliance, said in a statement.

The publishers allege Cohere copied content behind paywalls even in cases where news websites made explicit attempts to block Cohere from scraping content.

Sign up for the Daily Business newsletter Stay in the know on jobs, retail and all things business across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"While innovations in AI are embraced by Newsday, we will also make every attempt to protect our intellectual property, and being a part of this action with other publishers and the NMA is an important part of that effort," Newsday Publisher Debby Krenek said in an email to staff on Thursday.

In an emailed statement, Cohere spokesperson Josh Gartner called the lawsuit "misguided and frivolous" and said the company would have welcomed a conversation over the publishers' concerns before it learned of them in the lawsuit.

"Cohere strongly stands by its practices for responsibly training its enterprise AI," Gartner said. "We have long prioritized controls that mitigate the risk of IP infringement and respect the rights of holders."

The lawsuit follows others filed by publishers against AI companies over the unauthorized use of content. In December 2023, The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over copyright infringement involving the unauthorized use of its work. In October, News Corp.-owned publishers Dow Jones and the New York Post sued AI search engine Perplexity, alleging the company used its copyrighted content to respond to users’ queries.

Other plaintiffs in the case include Advance Local Media, The Atlantic, Forbes Media, The Guardian, Business Insider, Plain Dealer Publishing Company, The Springfield, Massachusetts-based Republican Company, Toronto Star Newspapers and Vox Media.