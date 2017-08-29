Air Industries names Luciano Melluzzo as its new president

Air Industries Group has named the chief operating officer of a Connecticut aerospace manufacturer as its new president, the Hauppauge company announced Tuesday.

Luciano “Lou” Melluzzo joins Air Industries after 14 years at EDAC Technologies in Cheshire, Connecticut, a maker of aerospace components and assemblies, where he also held the title of chief of business development.

Peter Rettaliata, who became president and acting chief executive of Air Industries in March with the departure of Daniel Godin, remains as acting CEO.

“Since March, we have spent considerable time on searching for the right leadership,” Michael Taglich, Air Industries’ chairman, said in a statement. “In Lou we believe we have found the candidate with the exact experience in integrating acquisitions, driving organic growth and consolidating facilities that we were looking for. We are confident that Lou will be invaluable helping us to improve our operational execution and enhancing our profitability.”

Air Industries Group makes components and assemblies for landing gear and flight controls of military aircraft.

Shares of Air Industries dipped 1.5 percent on Tuesday to close at $1.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.