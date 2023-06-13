Paperhangers' union to begin recruiting 50 apprentices on Friday
The Finishing Trades Institute of New York will begin taking applications on Friday for 50 paperhanger apprenticeships, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through June 29 or until 500 have been distributed, whichever comes first.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be able to understand instructions in English.
For more info, call 718-937-7440