Roofers union is taking applications for five apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 154 of the Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers union has begun taking applications for five roofer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 154 office, 370 Vanderbilt Motor Pkwy., Suite 1 rear, in Hauppauge, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, except on legal holidays. Forms must be received by Feb. 29, 2024.

Applicants should be at least 18 years old; live within Local 154's jurisdiction, which includes Long Island; have a high school diploma or its equivalent; pass a physical exam, and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-435-0655.