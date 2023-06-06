Business

Painters union seeks to recruit 75 apprentices

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The District Council 9 Finishing Trades Institute of New York is taking applications for 75 painter, decorator and paperhanger apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the institute's office, 45-15 36th St., Long Island City, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. The hours will be extended until 5 p.m. on Wednesday June 7 and June 14. Forms will be available until June 16 or until 750 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, and be able to understand instructions in English.

“Our apprenticeship programs offer paid training, college credit and access to excellent medical coverage,” said Joseph Azzopardi, the district council’s business manager and secretary-treasurer,

For more details, call 718-937-7440. 

James T. Madore

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Streaming Now
Elmont building fire … Suffolk sewer tax vote … Remembering D-Day Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Deadly DWI-sentencing for Jericho man ... Air quality alert for LI ... Santos protecting bond donors ... National Iced Tea Day

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Streaming Now
Elmont building fire … Suffolk sewer tax vote … Remembering D-Day Credit: Newsday/NewsdayTV

Deadly DWI-sentencing for Jericho man ... Air quality alert for LI ... Santos protecting bond donors ... National Iced Tea Day

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME