A.I. health tips 'accurate': Study

If the doctor won’t see you now, ChatGPT will — and the A.I. chatbot’s diagnosis may be just as reliable.

A new study led by researchers from Mass General Brigham concluded that ChatGPT was 72% accurate “across all medical specialties and phases of clinical care.” ChatGPT was best at making a final diagnosis, where it was 77% accurate, but less accurate (68%) at figuring out which drugs to prescribe.

The researchers estimated that ChatGPT’s accuracy was at the “level of someone who has just graduated from medical school, such as an intern or resident.” Still, researchers are far from recommending that ChatGPT supplant your doctor, noting artificial intelligence tools are best used to assist medical professionals.

Mercedes has unveiled a heavy-duty electric truck with a range of about 310 miles on a full charge and the ability to haul about 22 tons of cargo. Credit: Daimler Truck AG / Daimler Truck Global Communications

Mercedes in for the long haul

Mercedes has unveiled a heavy-duty electric truck that it hopes will someday replace diesel trucks. Mercedes says the eActros 600 has a range of about 310 miles on a full charge and can haul about 22 tons of cargo. The truck is expected to be available next year. The Mercedes truck will compete with Tesla’s Semi long-haul truck, which rolled out earlier this year.

Weakest link

Despite a constant barrage of warnings from IT departments and security experts about malware-laden emails, 90% of successful cyberattacks are still unleashed because a recipient clicks a suspicious link. The data, published by internet security platform Cloudflare, found that hackers are increasingly using “social engineering” to make their email look like it came from a trusted source, raising the odds the recipient will click a malicious link.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to make the company’s streaming service more profitable, the company announced restrictions on Canadian subscribers’ ability to share login credentials for its Disney+ streaming service. Credit: AP / Steven Senne

Disney password-sharing crackdown

As password-sharing crackdowns become more common, Disney announced restrictions on Canadian subscribers’ ability to share login credentials for its Disney+ streaming service. While it’s unclear when or if similar restrictions could be seen beyond Canada, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger has vowed to make the company’s streaming service more profitable and alluded to wider password crackdown efforts. — AP