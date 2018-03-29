Business

Auto insurance rates may go up after filing a claim, experts say

For car insurance claims, it's better to pay small claims...

For car insurance claims, it's better to pay small claims out of pocket and file a claim when damages and injuries are significant, experts say. Credit: Getty Images / iStockphoto / Robert Crum

By Sheryl Nance-NashSpecial to Newsday

When it comes to filing a car insurance claim, should you or shouldn’t you? It’s tricky. People often believe that if they do, their car insurance rate will go up.

According to a study commissioned by insuranceQuotes.com of the largest insurance carriers across the country, after filing a single claim of $2,000 or more, premiums rose an average of 42 percent, costing, on average, $352. And for those going back a second time in a year, rates rose an average of 92 percent.

So, is it worth paying out of pocket instead?

  • It depends: “If you have been with your carrier for a number of years with minimal claims paid out, filing a claim probably won’t increase your rates. If this is your first year with a carrier, filing a claim may increase your rates or the carrier may even non-renew,” says Dana Gold, an insurance consultant in Atlantic Beach.
  • Know the rules: According to Chris Burdick, founder of Automoblog.net, in New York, insurers have no right to hike insurance premiums if the total damage from the accident is less than $2,000, provided no one was injured or killed in the accident. However, if you’re in two or more accidents, the auto insurance company may issue a surcharge, even if the total damage from each accident was less than $2,000.
  • Do the math: “It’s often cheaper, in the long run, to pay out of pocket for minor damages. Consider paying out of pocket if the cost of your damages is a few dollars more than your deductible, or if you’ve already filed a claim in the past,” says Maxine Reiman, head of insurance research at ValuePenguin in Manhattan.

However, always file when damages and injuries are significant.

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?