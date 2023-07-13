Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Riverhead, Oceanside to close this month after Burlington bid



Two Bed Bath & Beyond locations on Long Island are among 44 stores nationwide that will close this month after off-price retailer Burlington bid $12 million for their leases in a bankruptcy auction.

Burlington won’t comment on its plans for the stores. The lease sales still require a bankruptcy judge’s approval and a hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. Landlords for the stores can object.

The Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Oceanside and Riverhead are among 109 Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby stores that are slated for closings at the end of this month after their leases were auctioned off in June to various buyers, said A&G Realty Partners, the Melville-based company overseeing the auction.

Other successful bidders, pending court approval, included arts and crafts retailer Michaels, Barnes & Noble, furniture chain Havertys and real estate firms.

Bed Bath & Beyond did not respond to a request for comment.

When Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in April in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, the company said it hoped to find a buyer for some or all of its assets.

The Union, New Jersey-based company also said it was closing its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores.

Burlington would not comment on its plans for the 44 stores (40 Bed Bath & Beyond and four Buy Buy Baby locations).

The Burlington, New Jersey-based retailer’s CEO, Michael O’Sullivan, said during an earnings call with analysts in May that recent retail bankruptcies will strengthen Burlington’s new-store pipeline.

“Many of our most successful and productive stores today were once upon a time Circuit City, Toys R Us, Sports Authority, Linens 'n Things. Some of our best stores were created from carved up Kmart or Sears locations. My point is that we have a team with a lot of experience in assessing the suitability and evaluating the potential economics of locations that emerge from these types of bankruptcies and then negotiating for or going after those,” O’Sullivan said.

Burlington plans to expand its store count by 70 to 80 in 2023, and hopes to open a larger number next year, he said.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Oceanside, which opened last year, occupies 37,236 square feet at 3640 Long Beach Rd., said Joseph Scimone, managing member of Lighthouse Realty Partners LLC, the Valley Stream company that manages the Oceanside shopping center for the owner, the Serota family. He declined to comment further.

The Bed Bath & Beyond in Riverhead Shopping Center, which opened in 2010 at 1440 Old Country Rd., occupies 30,031 square feet.

The shopping center’s owner, Prestige Properties & Development in Manhattan, did not respond to requests for comment.

There are four Bed Bath & Beyond stores and one Buy Buy Baby store remaining on Long Island.