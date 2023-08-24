Bethpage Federal Credit Union names Linda Armyn first woman CEO

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has appointed a 22-year employee who once envisioned a career as a Washington press secretary as its first woman president and CEO.

Linda Armyn most recently served as Bethpage’s chief strategy and marketing officer, and started her new position on Tuesday. She replaces Wayne Grossé, who is retiring from his 24-year career with Bethpage. He was president and CEO for the last eight years.

During Grossé’s tenure the credit union grew to $13 billion dollars in assets. He oversaw two significant mergers, one of which expanded Bethpage’s ability to serve members nationwide.

Wayne Grossé is retiring after a 24-year career with Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Credit: Uli Seit

“We offer our thanks to Wayne for his 24 years of significant contributions that led to our success to date and set us up for the future,” Vincent Scicchitano, Bethpage board chairman, said in a statement.

“The Board identified Linda two years ago as the potential successor as part of our long-term leadership plan,” Scicchitano said. “Linda is a dynamic strategic leader well known throughout Long Island and the credit union industry for her commitment to our 440,000 members, 800 employees, and the communities we serve.”

Bethpage Federal began on Long Island more than 80 years ago to serve Grumman employees, and it is now the largest credit union in the Northeast and the 15th largest in the nation.

“I spent the last 22 years, along with my teammates, focused on making Bethpage a great place to work and bank," Armyn said in a statement. "Our financial health remains strong, and I look forward to continuing our work with the board, senior management, and all our teammates to live our vision to enrich the lives of our teammates, members, and the communities we serve.” .

A graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park where she earned BA degrees in English and political science, Armyn also holds a masters in corporate communications from Northeastern University.

“When I was younger, I wanted to be a press secretary,” Armyn, a Melville mother of two, said in a Wednesday interview. “I interned on Capitol Hill and worked for two years for Long Island Congressman Ray McGrath. I always had an interest in journalism, politics and communications but after being on the Hill I realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I wanted to go into business.”

Armyn enrolled in an accelerated two-year Bank of New York program where she “learned every aspect of the bank,” then she went into retail banking and her banking career progressed from there.

After joining Bethpage in 2001, leading corporate strategy, business and community development, charitable giving, marketing, communications, public and government relations, Armyn grew the Bethpage at Work program with companies throughout the tri-state area.

Armyn enhanced Bethpage’s brand through strategic sponsorships such as the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach and establishing the Bethpage Ride bike sharing program. She also established the annual Bethpage Turkey Drive which supports Island Harvest and its network of food pantries providing Thanksgiving meals to food-insecure Long Islanders.

“My background has kind of come full circle,” Armyn said. “I was in PR for the credit union for many years.”

She serves as co-chair of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council and is a member of the Stony Brook University President’s Council.

Asked if she plans any changes for the credit union, Armyn said, “I think it’s too soon.” She said she plans to do a “road show” first to help her get “a full understanding of how employees and members feel about us.” She added, “I have a unique opportunity as CEO to get feedback and ask questions.”