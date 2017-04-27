Bethpage Federal Credit Union names Michelle Nearon first female board chair

Bethpage Federal Credit Union on Thursday named Michelle Nearon its new board chair.

Nearon, the first woman to head the Bethpage board, is the associate dean for Graduate Student Development and Diversity at Yale University. She replaces Don Balducci, who served as chair since 2014.

Nearon earned a doctorate from Stony Brook University’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in 2000. After graduating, she remained at Stony Brook until June 2008 as an assistant professor and director of recruitment and diversification for the University’s College of Engineering and Applied Sciences.

“Bethpage has an exceptional volunteer board of directors in place comprised of key industry leaders,” said Wayne N. Grossé, the president and chief executive officer at Bethpage, adding that Nearon has “provided sound and strategic leadership” while serving on the board.

Nearon has been on the Bethpage board since 2006. She lives in Shelton, Connecticut.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union, which is the largest credit union on Long Island in terms of assets and members, said it closed 2016 with $6.9 billion in assets and 303,851 members.