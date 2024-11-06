Business

Beyond Meat reverses revenue slide by raising prices on its plant-based products

Beyond Meat products are seen in a refrigerated case inside...

Beyond Meat products are seen in a refrigerated case inside a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., on Feb. 19, 2022. Credit: AP/Nam Y. Huh

By The Associated Press

Beyond Meat reversed a sales slide in the third quarter, growing revenue for the first time since 2022 as it charged higher prices for its plant-based meat.

The El Segundo, California-based company said its revenue rose 7.6% to $81 million in the July-September period. That was higher than the $80.1 million Wall Street was expecting, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said it saw a 7% decrease in the volume of products sold but a 15.8% increase in net revenue per pound. The company has been trying to rely less on discounting and position its newer, healthier burgers, sausage and grounds as premium products.

It said it narrowed its net loss to $26.6 million for the quarter, compared to $70.5 million in the third quarter a year ago. That loss, of 41 cents per share, also beat analysts' forecast of a 48-cent loss.

