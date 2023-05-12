Bing ends waitlist, expands A.I. search



Three months after its unveiling, Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot has removed the waiting list that prevented some potential users from accessing it and made it widely available. In addition, the tech giant has added several new features to make searching the internet easier and faster.

The upgraded Bing AI, powered by the innovative ChatGPT technology, has expanded from offering text-only answers to also provide responses with images and video. Unlike traditional internet search engines such as Google Search that mainly return a list of possible solutions, Bing AI provides longer, “humanlike” responses that directly answer your questions.

Bing AI is free, but you must have a Microsoft account to access it.

Tik Tok ‘irreplaceable' for advertisers

Short-form video platform TikTok continues to draw advertisers. According to a recent Reuters report, ad business is expected to grow by 36% to $6.8 billion this year. Credit: Getty Images / Georgijevic

Despite concerns over its Chinese ownership and the threat of a U.S. ban, advertisers are still flocking to TikTok. Reuters reports that the short-form video platform’s ad business is expected to grow by 36% to $6.8 billion this year. Ad executives told Reuters that TikTok, which is wildly popular with young adults, is “irreplaceable” to brands targeting the lucrative Gen Z market.

Here, kitty kitty

Tile has launched a limited-range tracker collar aimed at helping you find kitty indoors. Credit: Tile

Every cat owner has faced this situation: Your pet has found a cozy and private hiding place in the home — but where? Tile for Cats, a new collar with tracking device, can keep tabs on Tabby. Because it operates on Bluetooth with a range of 250 feet, Tile for Cats is aimed at finding pets in the house. It can’t locate lost cats who have wandered outside.

Travel websites booming

Booking.com and Expedia both reported double-digit increases in gross bookings in the first quarter, signaling strong demand for travel and dining out despite high inflation. Booking, which owns restaurant reservation platform OpenTable and discounted flight website Priceline, said gross bookings were the "highest quarterly levels ever.” Expedia, which provides pricing information for airlines, hotels and car rentals, said revenue was up 18% to $2.67 billion.

— Bloomberg News