Bitcoin ETFs will begin trading for the first time today. Here are the tickers to watch

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. The U.S. for the first time has given the greenlight to almost a dozen exchange traded funds for bitcoins. ETFs give every day investors a way to get in on trading in oil, gold, corporate bonds and now bitcoin without actually having to own a bar of gold, a barrel of oil, or a bitcoin. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa