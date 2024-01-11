Business

Bitcoin ETFs will begin trading for the first time today. Here are the tickers to watch

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a...

The Bitcoin logo appears on the display screen of a cryptocurrency ATM in Salem, N.H., Feb. 9, 2021. The U.S. for the first time has given the greenlight to almost a dozen exchange traded funds for bitcoins. ETFs give every day investors a way to get in on trading in oil, gold, corporate bonds and now bitcoin without actually having to own a bar of gold, a barrel of oil, or a bitcoin. Credit: AP/Charles Krupa

By The Associated Press

Ark 21Shares: ARKB

Bitwise: BITB

BlackRock: IBIT

Fidelity: FBTC

Franklin Templeton: EZBC

Grayscale: GBTC

Hashdex: DEFI

Invesco Galaxy: BTCO

Valkyrie: BRRR

VanEck: HODL

WisdomTree: BTCW

