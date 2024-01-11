Bitcoin ETFs will begin trading for the first time today. Here are the tickers to watch

By The Associated Press
Ark 21Shares: ARKB
Bitwise: BITB
BlackRock: IBIT
Fidelity: FBTC
Franklin Templeton: EZBC
Grayscale: GBTC
Hashdex: DEFI
Invesco Galaxy: BTCO
Valkyrie: BRRR
VanEck: HODL
WisdomTree: BTCW
