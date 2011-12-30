



Nu Horizons lands on database

The Melville components maker Nu Horizons Electronics says its inventory has been added to a searchable online database run by a top industry association. Nu Horizons will use the site to sell its semiconductor, display, illumination and power products. The database, launched this year by the Electronics Components Industry Association, is owned by its member companies. Nu Horizons, a subsidiary of Arrow Electronics, said the website will give customers a reliable way to find products backed by the manufacturer's warranty. -- Joseph Mallia





CA poll forecasts 'cloud' issues

Islandia-based CA Technologies is polling users of its website on the top challenges of using public cloud computing services to interact with customers. As of Thursday morning, 1,006 votes were tallied in the informal poll. Results thus far show that about 700 voters, or 70 percent, thought "security and compliance" were the top challenge. Cloud computing refers to on-demand, cost-saving subscription plans allowing companies to use variable amounts of data storage, software and other resources over the Internet, as needed. By reducing the need for hardware and software installed on a company's own premises, cloud computing is seen as a way to reduce overall computing costs. -- Joseph Mallia

Amazon: Kindle sales red-hot

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc. says 2011 was the best holiday ever for its Kindle-brand e-readers and tablet computers. People bought more than 1 million Kindles each week in December, Amazon said Thursday. The new Kindle Fire is expected to be one of the first true competitors to Apple's iPad. Amazon says the Fire has been the best-selling product on its site since its introduction 13 weeks ago. Even so, the iPad is still expected outsell all other tablets. -- AP





Pol: Rethink new Web domains

U.S. Sen. Jay Rockefeller (D- W.V) asked U.S. officials on Thursday to reconsider plans to add hundreds of Web suffixes beyond .com and .org. The expansion by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers could cost "millions of dollars" as companies and groups buy Internet domain names they won't use to prevent others from abusing their brands, Rockefeller said in a letter to Commerce Secretary John Bryson. ICANN manages the Web's address system under a contract with the Commerce Department. General Electric Co., Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola Co. are among more than 40 companies that have joined with the Association of National Advertisers to oppose the expansion, saying it will increase costs for companies and create new risks of Internet fraud. -- Bloomberg News





Sears' early list closes 79 stores

Florida will be hit hardest by the closing of Sears and Kmart stores, losing 11, according to a preliminary list of 79 planned closures released yesterday. Ohio, Michigan and Georgia are not far behind with six store closures planned in their states. No New York stores are on the preliminary list. A spokeswoman for Sears Holding Corp. said each store employs between 40 and 80 people. The 125-year-old retailer said on Tuesday it would close up to 120 stores to raise cash. -- AP





Elly May-Barbie suit settled

The actress who played critter-loving Elly May Clampett on "The Beverly Hillbillies" TV show in the 1960s has settled her lawsuit over a Barbie doll that uses the character's name and likeness. Actress Donna Douglas settled with CBS and toy-maker Mattel on Tuesday. Douglas' lawsuit sought at least $75,000 from CBS Consumer Products Inc. and Mattel Inc., claiming they needed her approval to design the doll. CBS and Mattel said they didn't need her OK because the network holds exclusive rights to the character. -- AP