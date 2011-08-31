







CA bags $45M deal with grocer

CA Technologies has a new $45- million deal to manage information technology for a U.K.-based grocery company's global operations. CA will provide Tesco Group with "visibility into the health and performance of its IT supply chain, including mainframe, desktop computers, servers, networks, credit card transactions, suppliers and supply orders." Tesco has 472,000 workers in more than 5,000 stores in 14 countries. Tesco's divisions include Tesco Bank, tesco.com and Tesco Mobile. CA said its system "will help Tesco to take action before any IT problems evolve and affect services to customers." -- JOSEPH MALLIA





Profits up at 1-800-Flowers

1-800-Flowers.com reported Tuesday that it turned a $5.7-million annual net profit, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million in the prior year. The Carle Place florist and gift company made the profit on revenues of $689.8 million for the fiscal year ended July 3, compared with $667.7 million in the previous year. Jim McCann, chief executive, says the profit came from the core business of online and phone sales of flowers, its BloomNet wire service and gourmet food and gift baskets categories. "During fiscal 2011 we focused on achieving growth and enhancing our results through areas of our business that we could control," McCann said. "This was achieved in a challenging environment through a merchandising strategy that focused on providing our customers with truly original products," McCann said. -- JOSEPH MALLIA

STATE





Pols protest NY AG's ouster

New York lawmakers sent a letter to Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller saying they were "troubled" by the removal of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman from an executive committee of state officials negotiating a nationwide foreclosure settlement with U.S. banks. "Raising legitimate concerns about elements of the proposed settlement is a responsibility of every member of the executive committee and should never be the basis for silencing a viewpoint," 21 members of the New York congressional delegation said in an Aug. 25 letter. "Your removal of Attorney General Schneiderman sets a dangerous precedent for other attorneys general who, out of fear of what might happen, may choose silence over voicing valid concerns." Schneiderman, who doesn't want a settlement to bar further investigations of mortgage practices by individual states, was removed because his office "actively worked to undermine" the attorney general group, Miller said last week. Schneiderman had already declined to be part of a smaller committee negotiating with the banks, said Miller, the leader of the attorney general group. Attorneys general from all 50 states last year announced their investigation into bank foreclosure practices after reports that faulty documents were being used to seize homes. -- Bloomberg News





NATION





Barnes & Noble 1Q loss pared

Barnes & Noble said Tuesday it narrowed its net loss in its fiscal first quarter as sales of its Nook e-book reader and e-books helped offset lower physical book sales. The company also sounded a positive note about the holidays, saying that traffic will benefit from the fact that its chief rival, Borders Group, will be shuttered by then. "Investors are just feeling assured that Barnes & Noble isn't following Borders' downward spiral and the money they're spending on the Nook . . . it's paying off," said Simba Information senior trade analyst Michael Norris. The largest U.S. traditional book retailer says its net loss was $56.6 million, or 99 cents per share. That compares with a loss of $62.5 million, or $1.12 per share, last year. Analysts expected a loss of 94 cents per share. Revenue rose nearly 2 percent to $1.42 billion from $1.4 billion. -- AP