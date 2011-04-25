Telemark wins accreditation

Telemark Inc., a Wainscott-based luxury-home contractor, has been accredited by a leading energy-efficiency organization, the Building Performance Institute, making it "the first contractor in the Hamptons to achieve this accreditation," the company said. Telemark builds and remodels homes, specializing in environmentally sustainable structures with geothermal cooling systems, passive and active solar power, and engineered lumber. It is a subsidiary of Hamptons Luxury Homes, of Bridgehampton. BPI is an independent not-for-profit that focuses on improving the energy efficiency, comfort and safety of existing homes. -- JOSEPH MALLIA

Jets wine tasting at local store

Pro football and $25 bottles of cabernet sauvignon don't often go hand in hand, but the twain shall meet this week at a newly remodeled Stew Leonard's Wines store in Carle Place. Bottles of the New York Jets' signature wine, Jets Uncorked, will be opened for tasting from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Glen Cove Road store. Wesley Walker, a former Jets wide receiver, is scheduled to be there. The Jets Uncorked cabernet was made from Napa Valley, Calif., grapes by vintner Marco DiGiulio "to commemorate the 2010 season and the opening of the New Meadowlands Stadium," the winemaker said. -- JOSEPH MALLIA

NATION

Stocks mixed; gold, silver up

Mixed corporate earnings reports weighed on stocks yesterday. Kimberly-Clark Corp., the maker of Kleenex and Huggies, dropped 2.7 percent after missing earnings estimates. The company also lowered its earnings forecast for the full year and said it plans to raise prices to offset higher costs. Traders said rising commodity costs were making investors cautious. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 26.11 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 12,479.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2.13, or 0.16 percent, to 1,335.25. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5.72 points, or 0.20 percent, to 2,825.88. Worries about rising prices and a weak dollar helped push up precious metals. Silver futures rose $1.09 to settle at $47.15 an ounce. The price has risen 52 percent since the first of the year. Gold rose $5.40 to settle at $1,508.60 an ounce.

Sony gamers' network still shut

Sony Corp.'s PlayStation Network and Qriocity online entertainment services remained shut for a fifth day as the company worked to strengthen its defenses against intruders. Officials had no estimate for when service may return, Patrick Seybold, a spokesman for Sony Computer Entertainment America, said yesterday on the company's official blog page. PlayStation Network offers games, movies and television shows through Sony's PS3 game consoles, while Qriocity, which is available on Web-connected Bravia TV sets and Blu-ray players, provides movies, television shows and music. Sony shut both services on April 20 after an "external intrusion" affected operations, Seybold said.

INTERNATIONAL

Toyota's March output way off

Toyota's car production in Japan plummeted a staggering 62.7 percent in March due to a parts supply crunch following the earthquake and tsunami. Toyota Motor Corp., the world's top-selling automaker last year, said yesterday its domestic production in March was 129,491 vehicles -- the lowest since 1976, when Toyota began maintaining production figures. The magnitude-9.0 earthquake and tsunami on March 11 destroyed many factories in northeastern Japan, causing severe parts shortages for Toyota and other automakers. Honda Motor Co. said its domestic production in March plunged 62.9 percent to 34,754 vehicles, with worldwide production falling 19.2 percent to 282,254 vehicles. Nissan Motor Co. said its production in Japan dropped 52.4 percent to 47,590 vehicles.

Compiled with wire service reports