Volunteer boxers announced for 18th annual LI Fight for Charity
A group of amateur fighters made up of Long Island business owners and executives have put their hats into the ring for the 18th annual Long Island Fight for Charity.
The event, launched in 2003, aims to bring the local business and nonprofit community together for an evening of boxing bouts and fundraising. Organizers said the event typically brings in around $100,000 for local charity groups, as has raised $1.75 million since its start.
Fighters for this year’s bout, to be held in November, will begin their monthslong training and conditioning for the event following the official announcement of participants Tuesday night at the Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury.
Many of the volunteer boxers have no boxing experience and come from a variety of industries, including real estate, education, health care, and the legal field.
An additional 6 to 10 would-be boxers will be announced later this summer, with matchups for the fall-time event to be announced later this year.
The current roster of fighters for this year’s event include:
- Gina “The Tornado” Farese, of West Islip with Marcor Construction
- Evan “White Rhino” Russell, of Bayport with RCG Mortgage
- Steven “The Goon” Cohen, of Smithtown with One Source Supply
- Trisha “D’Insurance Queen” Devine, of Massapequa with BAW Insurance
- Brian “CantHangCambo ” Harding, of Merrick with Eden II Genesis
- Alan “The Battling Barrister” Krystal, of East Northport with Alan Krystal PC
- Ken “Mayhem” Marcus, of Melville with Allstate
- Matthew “Moleman” Mene, of Dix Hills with Advanced Urology Center
- Louis ‘Sweet Lou” Pagouis, of Levittown with Nassau Country Club
- Alden “The Incredible Hatch” Peffer, of Rocky Point with Crown Castle
- Scott “Superman” Pitz, of Rocky Point with Meadowbrook Financial Mortgage
- Jason “Jay the Tank” Canales, of Hempstead with Empower Solar
- Robert McBride, of West Islip with McBride Consulting and Business Development Group
