Brian Garnock joins Newsday Media Group as senior vice president

Brian Garnock of Melville will join Newsday Media Group as senior vice president for revenue management and strategy, the group announced Wednesday.

The appointment is effective Oct. 13.

Garnock will lead all of the group's advertising sales efforts encompassing digital and print for national, retail and local categories. A former senior ad sales executive with Hearst Digital Media, Salesforce.com and The New York Times, he will report to group publisher Gordon McLeod.

Garnock, a native Long Islander, "brings strong sales leadership and a depth of media experience critical for today and tomorrow's dynamic environment," McLeod said.

Newsday Media Group, owned by Cablevision Systems Corp., includes Newsday and its website; amNewYork and its website; Newsday Connect, a digital marketing company; and Newsday Local Publishing, a producer of weekly shopper publications.