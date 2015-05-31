Brightwaters officials consider self-storage center on Orinoco Drive

The Brightwaters Village Board is to schedule a public hearing Monday on a proposed self-storage center that some residents fear will lead to the eventual industrialization of the community.

The storage center is proposed for 59 Orinoco Dr., the site of a vacant building. At its monthly meeting today, the village board is expected to schedule a public hearing on the development for its July 6 meeting, according to Village Clerk Donna Barnett.

She said the application does not require a variance. "I know that it's conforming to 50 percent of the lot, so it doesn't need a variance," Barnett said.

Resident Carmine Chiappetta said in the trustee's last work session, they described the plan calling for 350 individual storage units in a two-story building.

"This facility could basically serve as step one for the industrialization of the entire road" which is partly residential, he said. For the small village of Brightwaters, "this is probably the biggest development project that I've seen in the village that has been proposed in 25 years," Chiappetta said.

Steve Pertusati, who is running for trustee in the June 16 election against incumbents Christian P. Sullivan and Bernadette Whitwell, also criticized the lack of information about the project.

"In a community as small as this and as iconic as this, all major issues should be fully vetted before the residents," Pertusati said.

Calls to Mayor Joe McDermott were not immediately returned.

Chiappetta said the parcel also could be developed if the village wanted to pursue tenants such as office buildings.

"You need to do your due diligence and vet your options," he said. "Nothing should be done without a plan. If there is a plan, no one knows about it."