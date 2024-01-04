Software developer for mass-transit buses, trains plans $6 million expansion in Woodbury

A developer of computer software that helps commuters catch a bus and know the next stop on the train is among four local businesses to be awarded low-cost electricity from New York State, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Clever Devices Ltd. received 46 kilowatts from the state Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program in return for pledging to spend $5.7 million on its Woodbury headquarters.

The company plans to increase its computing capacity by 25% through the purchase of server systems and specialized software, according to Andrew Stanton, chief operating officer.

“We’re investing in our infrastructure so that our systems are hardened against bad actors,” he said in an interview, referring to cyberattacks. “We also want to add capacity to help our customers use our products to run their transit systems.”

Nassau Inter-County Express bus, or NICE, New York City Transit bus and NJ Transit bus are among Clever Devices’ 150-plus customers around the world.

The company’s software enables riders to know exactly how far away their bus is via mobile applications, website visits, text messages and signs at the bus stop. The software also produces onboard announcements, schedules and notifications to the mass transit agency when the vehicle requires maintenance.

Clever Devices was founded in the early 1980s in the basement of Queequeg’s, a bar in Port Washington that was owned by Bill Long, who initially led the company.

Clever Devices now has about 500 employees, including 216 at the Woodbury headquarters. As part of the expansion project, 50 additional software developers, systems engineers and project managers will be hired, Stanton said.

“The [low-cost] electricity from New York State will help us to remain competitive because the cost of operating a business tends to be higher in New York State than in other places,” he said. “We want to keep our people here, to hire people here.”

Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, is also “in touch with Clever Devices to see how we can help them grow their business on Long Island,” agency spokeswoman Emily Mijatovic told Newsday on Wednesday.

Among the four power recipients, Clever Devices is making the largest investment in its operations.

Of the rest, Positive Promotions Inc. employs the most people, 486, and plans to create the most jobs, 60. The Hauppauge-based manufacturer cups, pens, clothing, gift sets and other products that bear the names of companies and nonprofit organizations was awarded an additional 36 kilowatts to support the purchase of $2.2 million in machinery, according to the authority.

The largest power allocation — 716 — went to Natural Organics Inc. for a $3.9 million expansion of its production of vitamins and nutritional supplements. The company plans to add 30 people to its workforce of 288, authority documents show.

Each power allocation is for seven years and a thousand kilowatts can supply between 800 and 1,000 homes.

Together, the power recipients on Long Island will create 165 jobs, preserve 1,116 and invest $16.1 million in facility improvements, said Justin E. Driscoll, the authority’s president and CEO.

“Economic development awards from the New York Power Authority have steady, positive impacts on Long Island,” he said on Wednesday.