Cablevision sues Brooklyn local

Cablevision Systems Corp. filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing a labor union of making defamatory claims about the speed and quality of its Internet service in Brooklyn.

The suit, filed in state Supreme Court in Nassau County, accuses Communications Workers of America District 1 and Local 1109 of falsely asserting that the Bethpage company's service was 25 percent slower in Brooklyn compared to the Bronx.

The union, which represents some Cablevision workers in Brooklyn, did not respond to requests for comment.

Cablevision, which owns Newsday, is not seeking damages but asking for the court to order the union to stop defaming the company.

In June, Cablevision workers in the Bronx voted against joining Communications Workers of America.