Biden pledges aid for LA wildfires
As the death toll from the Los Angeles-area wildfires climbed, President Biden on Thursday promised aid "to help you get through this and eventually recover and rebuild." Credit: Newsday
As the death toll from the Los Angeles-area wildfires climbed, President Biden on Thursday promised aid "to help you get through this and eventually recover and rebuild." Credit: Newsday
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months