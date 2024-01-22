BPA International Inc., a call center technology firm with offices in Melville, plans to lay off 38 employees in early April, according to a state filing.

The company, a subsidiary of Verint Systems Inc., provides quality assurance services to businesses and organizations using call centers. The firm provides call centers with training and makes recommendations on how to improve customer interactions after listening in on calls.

BPA, which does business as BPA Quality, is located at 175 Broadhollow Rd., also the address of Verint's global headquarters. It is scheduled to lay off local staff on April 8, according to a state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posted by the state this month.

In the WARN filing, BPA said the reason for the layoffs is the loss of a contract. Officials with BPA and Verint did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

Verint, a publicly traded analytics and customer management software company, acquired BPA International in 2016. In its most recent fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2023, Verint had revenue of $902 million.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file notice of a mass layoff or closing 90 days in advance.