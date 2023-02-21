Cannabis delivery planned for Nassau County from Queens shop

The Cannabis Place, a firm licensed to open a recreational pot dispensary in Queens, plans to make delivering to Nassau County a major part of its business model.

After winning a license last month, Suffolk County resident Osbert Orduña and his partners are looking for a storefront in Queens. They found a "phenomenal" location in the western part of the borough that's a block away from the subway and has a garage bay for delivery drivers, according to Orduña.

It's unclear when the shop may open. The Cannabis Place hasn't heard back after seeking approval of the location from a social equity fund set up by the state to assist the first dispensary owners with real estate. Retail licenses are currently only available to people who've successfully run a business and who have — or are related to someone who has — a marijuana conviction.

"Nassau is a prime area for us for delivery," said Orduña, noting that all of the towns in the county have so far chosen not to allow cannabis shops or consumption lounges. "We want to be able to provide the residents of Nassau County with an opportunity to get legal, licensed cannabis."

The firm plans to open as a unionized shop and has already purchased one electric and three hybrid vehicles to conduct deliveries, said Orduña, a service-disabled veteran who has a business that does construction work for government agencies. His partners in The Cannabis Place include: Louis Chaloff, a Nassau County resident who owns a medical supply company; attorney Glenn Obedin, of Suffolk County; and accountant Gary Carswell.

They've been connecting with farmers and processors to conduct "randomized, blind samples" of their products. The founders are getting insight from "all different demographics," including people of varying ages and body types, which can impact tolerance and how people experience cannabis, said Orduña.

"It's not skewed by a brand name, and we just focus on the flower or vape or edible and what the effects are; how does it smell; how does it taste," said Orduña co-chair of the tristate chapter of the National Hispanic Cannabis Council trade group.

Only highly rated products will be stocked, he said.

The group is also in the process of opening a dispensary, also called The Cannabis Place, in Jersey City. After using personal funds and relying on family and friends to finance that store, the firm wants to tap into the New York State social equity fund for the Queens location.

The fund will pay up to $1.5 million each to lease, design, revamp and equip dispensaries for businesses run by New Yorkers who were negatively impacted by the old marijuana laws, according to Reuben McDaniel III, president and CEO of the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, which is overseeing the fund. Licensees will pay back the upfront costs, plus interest, over a decade, while subleasing the location.