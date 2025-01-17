Capital One dealing with service disruption, mostly related to deposits

Capital One is continuing to experience a disruption to its service on Friday, with some customers frustrated that they are unable to see their deposits.

As of 8:04 a.m. Eastern, there were nearly 3,400 reports of outages, according to Downdetector. That's up from around 2,100 reports early Thursday. Most of the complaints appeared to be coming from the eastern half of the U.S., but there are reports of problems as far west as Arizona and California.

The company said that 90% of the problems reported by customers related to deposits. Account balances made up 7% of reported problems, while online login comprised 3%.

Capital One said in a statement that the disruption, which has impacted the processing of some deposits, payments and transfers, began on Wednesday and is due to a technical issue with one of its service providers.

The company apologized for the inconvenience of the outage and said that it was working closely with the provider to resolve the matter. Capital One added that once systems are restored, it would process all deposits and other transactions that have been delayed.

But many customers remain frustrated. Complaints continue to come in to the company's @AskCapitalOne customer service account on X.

“Do you guys have an ETA yet? I still don't have my direct deposit,” one X user wrote on Friday morning.

“You'd better set realistic expectations and be honest with your customers or you're going to ruin your reputation and your business,” wrote another.