Capital One dealing with service disruption, mostly related to deposits

Capital One is continuing to experience a disruption to its service on Friday, with some customers frustrated that they are unable to see their deposits.

As of 8:04 a.m. there were nearly 3,400 reports of outages, according to outage tracker Downdetector. That's up from around 2,100 reports early Thursday. Most of the complaints appeared to be coming from the eastern half of the U.S., but there were reports of problems as far west as Arizona and California.

The company said that 90% of the problems reported by customers related to deposits. Account balances made up 7% of reported problems, while online login comprised 3%.

Capital One said in a statement that the disruption, which has impacted the processing of some deposits, payments and transfers, began on Wednesday and is due to a technical issue with one of its service providers.

The company apologized for the "continued inconvenience" and in a statement to Newsday on Friday said, "We are working closely with the vendor to resolve the issue," adding, "System restoration is underway but not yet fully operational."

Capital One’s customer service account said on X, formerly Twitter, early Thursday that a “technical issue with a third-party vendor” led to a disruption of services, deposits, and payment processing for a certain number of the bank’s consumer, small business and commercial banking customers.

But many customers remain frustrated. Complaints continued to come in to the company's @AskCapitalOne customer service account on X.

On X.com, thousands of impacted consumers posted angry comments with hashtags such as #NoDirectDeposit.

In its social media postings, the bank's customer service account said the issue was "temporarily" impacting services and that it was actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue.

With Victor Ocasio