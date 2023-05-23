Carpenters' union to recruit for 25 apprentices starting on Wednesday

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Carpenters union of New York City will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 25 carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applicants must attend an in-person information session at the New York City District Council of Carpenters' Training Center, 395 Hudson St., Manhattan. Sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month, starting this Wednesday. The recruitment period ends on Feb. 28.

Applicants must sign in at the session and present a government-issued picture ID to receive an application. At the conclusion of the information session, a pass code will be provided to complete the online form at nyccarpenterstrainingcenter.org. Forms must be submitted within 60 days from attending the information session.

Once the application is received, candidates will be interviewed. They must be age 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be legally able to work in the United States and have reliable transportation. More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.