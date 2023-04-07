Business

Carpenters' union is taking applications for cabinetmaker apprentices

By James T. Madorejames.madore@newsday.comJamesTMadore

The North Atlantic States Carpenters Training Fund, a division of the Carpenters' union, is taking applications for two cabinetmaker apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at nasctf.org until Feb. 5, 2024.

Applicants must attend an in-person information session before submitting the form via the website. The session is held at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of each month (or the second Monday if the first Monday is a holiday) at the carpenters’ training center, 270 Motor Parkway, Dept. B in Hauppauge.

Applicants must be 17 or older, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.

