Carpenters' union to begin recruitment for 100 apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High-Rise Concrete Carpenters union of New York City will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applicants must attend an in-person information session at the union’s training center, 395 Hudson St. in Manhattan. The session is held on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 9 to 10 a.m. Information about how to apply online at nyccarpenterstrainingcenter.org will be provided at the end of the session.

Completed applications must be sent to application@nycdcctc.org or mailed to the NYCDCC Training Center, 395 Hudson St., 2nd Floor, NY, NY 10014 within five business days from the date of the information session.

Applicants must be age 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be legally able to work in the United States and be able to understand English.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.