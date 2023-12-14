Cell- and gene-therapy hub bound for Lake Success; New York to invest up to $150 million

A 15-acre site in Lake Success is slated to get a 200,000-square-foot cell- and gene-therapy research hub, which the governor described as the downstate portion of a plan to propel commercialization of a growing life science sector.

The state will provide up to $150 million for a firm to finance, design, construct, lease and maintain a center at 1 Marcus Ave., which would include a 25,000-square-foot or larger business incubator, according to a request for proposals released Thursday.

Cell and gene therapy involves altering genes inside patients' bodies to help them fight disease. Scientists believe the technique may be used to help treat cancer, heart disease, diabetes and other conditions.

The state envisions scientists using the hub, along with those refining the services and technology their research relies on. The incubator is meant to support startups and usher discoveries to clinical trials, and ultimately, the marketplace, according to Empire State Development, the state agency overseeing this initiative. The project will initially create "several hundred" jobs, attract life science and ancillary companies and shore up the life science sector statewide, ESD said.

“From Lake Success to Lake Erie, New York is continuing to drive innovation in the life sciences to create good-paying jobs, improve the lives of countless New Yorkers, and bring the future of medicine to our state," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul announced plans for one downstate and one upstate cell- and gene-therapy hub in her State of the State address earlier this year. The upstate center, in Buffalo, will concentrate on treatments for solid tumors, according to that RFP. The state is contributing $30 million toward the $98 million initiative.

Lake Success is an ideal location for its counterpart because it's near the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, operated by Northwell, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory and other medical and research institutions, the RFP said. Its proximity to Queens, which is home to a particularly diverse population, will allow trials to occur with an array of patients, the state said.

Developers may repurpose or tear down a 103,000-square-foot office and parking lot currently on the property, which is owned by Northwell, the RFP said. The health system has an agreement with ESD to negotiate a long-term lease with the developer and operator of the hub.

The building that currently occupies the site may be repurposed or torn down, state officials said. Credit: Danielle Silverman

Northwell Health president and CEO Michael Dowling said the New Hyde Park-based organization is pleased to play a role in landing the hub on Long Island.

"This cutting-edge hub will be a game changer for cancer researchers, innovative companies, clinicians, and patients and will foster collaboration and advance commercialization of new cell and gene therapies," Dowling said in a statement. "We look forward to the positive impact it will have across Long Island, New York State, and beyond.”

Proposals are due by mid-March. Those vying for the project will need to put together a 10-year plan for operating the hub, including details on efforts to secure patents, work toward clinical trials and build an ecosystem for the larger sector, the RFP said. The selected firm will need to contribute equity amounting to 10% of the total project cost, the document said.