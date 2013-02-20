Cereal companies to sell breakfast drinks

Don't have time to sit down for a bowl of cereal? Companies are hoping you'll want to drink your breakfast.

As they struggle to grow U.S. cereal sales, Kellogg and General Mills are preparing to roll out breakfast drinks.

At an industry conference Wednesday, Kellogg CEO John Bryant said the company hopes to redefine cereal with its Breakfast To Go milk-based drink, to be rolled out nationally this year. A day before, General Mills said it's testing a dairy-based breakfast shake called BFast that has whole grains and the nutrition of a bowl of cereal and milk.

A similar drink called Up & Go by Sanitarium Health and Wellbeing Co. is doing well in Australia, taking 10 percent to 20 percent of the cereal business.

PepsiCo, which makes Quaker oatmeal, has launched similar concepts overseas. It offers a Quaker cereal powder drink in China and last summer began testing a Quaker oatmeal drink in Brazil.