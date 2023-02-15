State sets Feb. 22 deadline for civil service exams 

The state Department of Civil Service is taking applications through Feb. 22 from individuals interested in taking entry-level investigative civil service exams, officials said.

The exams are used to fill jobs in the departments of Health and Labor as well as the State Liquor Authority. The tests will be conducted in person in April.

Civil service officials estimated that about 200 investigative jobs will be filled this year.

To register for the exams, go to https://www.cs.ny.gov/examannouncements/types/oc/