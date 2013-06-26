Coca-Cola Enterprises' UK growth plan: breakfast

Get people to drink soda with breakfast -- that's one of the strategies Coca-Cola's main bottler in Europe is targeting to boost soda consumption in the United Kingdom.

Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. issued a report last week that identifies six areas for growth. One category entitled "Complete the Meal" notes that about a quarter of all drinks are consumed before 10 a.m.

"How do we motivate people to make soft drinks, like smoothies, juices and other on-the-go products, part of their morning ritual in the same way as tea or coffee?" the report asks.

The report comes as soda consumption has been fading in developed countries amid concerns they fuel weight gain. To combat criticism, Coca-Cola Co. began airing TV ads this year that explain what it's done to fight obesity.