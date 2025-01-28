US consumer confidence dipped again in January, according to Conference Board

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence dipped for the second consecutive month in January, a business research group said Tuesday.

The Conference Board reported that its consumer confidence index retreated this month to 104.1 from 109.5 in December. Analysts had forecast a reading of 105.8.

December's reading was revised up by 4.8 points but still represented a decline from November.

Consumers had been feeling increasingly confident until the past two months, spending more in the run-up to the all-important holiday shopping season.

The consumer confidence index measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months.