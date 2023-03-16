Creatively Designed Products plans layoffs, move to Queens from Central Islip

A Central Islip bed and bath products maker is laying off its 75-person workforce as part of a plan to move operations to a new location in Little Neck, Queens, where some will be rehired, officials said.

Creatively Designed Products LLC will be moving to Little Neck, just across the Nassau County border. The layoffs are scheduled for May 29, according to a government filing, but chief financial officer Rich Richer said some workers will be offered jobs at the new facility where assembly and design functions will take place.

The maker of bed and bathroom products such as hampers will continue manufacturing operations at facilities in Farmingdale, Bethpage and Brentwood through its M&M Molding unit, he said. The company's other products include tumblers and beverage dispensers.

Richer said he expects that at least some of the 75 laid-off employees will move to the Little Neck facility.

"We hope many of them will come with us," he said, noting that some employees live in Brooklyn and Queens, making their commute more manageable.

The layoff announcement follows a 2021 ownership change in which Creatively Designed Products acquired Creative Bath Products Inc. and its sister manufacturing company, M&M Molding Corp.

At the time of that transaction, a government filing listed 54 layoffs at Creative Bath Products and 39 at M&M Molding that company officials said were required because a new entity — Creatively Designed Products — was taking over the business.

The company's products are sold through Walmart, Amazon.com and other retailers.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the company, forcing it to close for three months as a nonessential business, officials said.

In March 2015, Creative Bath Products cut a deal to receive cut-rate electricity from New York State in exchange for an agreement to add 10 to its 200-person workforce.

A spokeswoman for the Town of Islip Industrial Development Agency said tax abatements for the company ended after the 2018-2019 tax year.