Taste NY food and beverage sales rose 23% in 2017, Cuomo says

Sales of food and beverages made in New York State at highway rest stops, parks and special events increased 23 percent last year compared with a year earlier.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that his Taste NY program generated $16.1 million in sales of fruits, vegetables, beer, candy, baked goods and other foods from producers in the state. That’s a $3 million increase from 2016.

Taste NY started in 2013 and had sales of $1.5 million in 2014.

Last year, the program added a location at Sunken Meadow Park and carts at Penn Station. It also sold products at the Northern Trust PGA golf tournament played at Old Westbury’s Glen Oaks Club.

Taste NY also has a store in the Long Island Welcome Center on the Long Island Expressway in Dix Hills, a cafe at Jones Beach State Park and a bar at the adjacent Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater.

“Taste NY has put local products on the map, boosting tourism, helping local craft breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries grow,” Cuomo said Monday in a statement.

The program’s budget was $3.4 million last year.

Among the participants is North Fork Potato Chips in Cutchogue. Owners Carol and Martin Sidor said Taste NY has increased sales in the winter months, a slow time for the small company.

“We struggle greatly during the winter months and to have another customer where sales are high has impacted our business on the positive side of the ledger,” the couple said in a statement.