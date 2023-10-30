This Bellport baker doesn't have a sweet tooth, but her cupcakes sell like hotcakes

Although cupcakes are dessert baker LaTasha Trent’s main business, when it comes to tasting her creations, she takes a pass. That job goes to her husband and kids because she doesn’t personally like sweets.

“I’m just not a fan of cupcakes. Many of my customers are shocked to find out I don’t eat them,” said Trent, owner of Cupcakes Galore in Bellport and mother of five. “I don’t have any specific reason why I don’t like cupcakes. Some people crave cupcakes and sweets … I personally love real food like steak and potatoes.”

While Trent might not have a taste for her cupcakes or anyone else’s, her confections have become favorites of many customers. About eight years ago, when baking cupcakes and other cakes was just her hobby, she posted some on Facebook, and people quickly wanted to know how they could purchase her treats.

“People started asking me for orders, and word spread like wildfire throughout the community about my cupcakes and cakes,” the 44-year-old Bellport resident said. “The other day, I was in the DMV and people recognized me without me even saying my name. I think that’s pretty cool.”

So, how did this sweet success come to someone without a sweet tooth?

“I grew up watching my mom bake amazing pound cakes, which made me want to bake them as well, though I have to say that for the first few dozen tries, my cakes weren’t edible,” Trent said. “Through trial and error and much prayer, I mastered baking.” She added, “My husband and kids love sweets so they’re my taste testers, and so are my friends.”

Trent said Cupcakes Galore “just happened.”

“I have five children, so with my last two children only 14 months apart, and as a stay-at-home mom, I just needed some time to myself,” Trent said. “I decided to take a cake decorating class at A.C. Moore [the now defunct arts and crafts retailer].”

After the Facebook post, she saw the potential for a business. “I decided to step out on faith and open my own spot, and by the grace of God I’m still here.”

Trent said she believes there’s a “science” to making cupcakes, cakes and other baked goodies, so there’s no need for the baker to like them personally. She has created about 40 varieties of cupcakes, and there are at least 20 always offered at her shop.

AT A GLANCE

Cupcakes Galore, Bellport



Leadership: Owner LaTasha Trent

Annual Sales: $75,000

Number of employees: 5 (part-time)

Founded: 2021



The $7 cupcakes are all jumbo sized — big enough for two — and some are gluten-free and vegan. Offerings include blueberry lemon, strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, German chocolate, Oreo, red velvet, honey bun and peanut butter. Other sweets Trent makes include pies, cookies, brownies and cake jars.



What are other jobs you had before starting Cupcakes Galore?

I worked as a cook for 10 years for mentally disabled adults. I absolutely love cooking, so I cater in my spare time. I started this business Aug. 7, 2021, but I’ve been at this location for five years. I was co-owner of another business selling desserts and decided to go out on my own once the lease was up.

How did you get your startup money?

I didn’t need any startup money [for the building] — only because I was a part of the prior business [at the site]. And the profits from going to different events and farmers’ markets all around the Island paid for [renovation] materials. My husband did all the work — that was a big money-saver. He owns Dtrent Construction. Another money-saver was my cousin: Anthony Hobson of HobsoAM Design did the plans for me.

How do you find and keep your employees?

I recruited family members, and other employees actually came to me asking for a job. One of my loyal customers even found an employee for me. I like to treat all employees the way I would have loved to have been treated when I worked for other companies.

How do you get customers?

Most of my customers are word-of-mouth. I sometimes advertise on Facebook and Instagram. Local businesses in the Bellport community send customers my way all time. Dhonna Goodale [actress and singer] orders hundreds of my cupcakes at a time, and she’s introduced them to many people, including J.B. Smoove [the comic performer and writer], the owners of Village IdiotPub in Patchogue and more.

What are some of the occasions your cupcakes are purchased for?

I have made cupcakes for several of the Home Depot locations on the Island for Black History Month and staff appreciation day. The middle school kids come by after school daily, and individuals from all over the Island come to the shop.

How many hours do you work?

Forty to 50 hours a week.

What’s the best thing about owning your own business?

It’s knowing that I’m doing something that’s making my family proud. This is my baby and no one else’s.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made along the way?

Thankfully I haven’t made any big business mistakes along the way besides not being tech savvy, but I’m learning.

What do you want your business to look like in five years?

Lord willing, I hope to be known for the best sweet treats in town. I pray to have more locations as well.