Business

Oil flow to Czech Republic through Russia's Druhzba pipeline resumes after unexplained shutdown

By The Associated Press

PRAGUE — Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline has resumed after it was interrupted two days ago, the state Mero company that operates the pipeline network in the country said on Friday.

It was still not clear why the delivery was halted on Wednesday morning. The Czech refiner Orlen Unipetrol said Friday its operations have not been affected.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are the only European Union member states receiving oil from Russia. Other EU countries stopped buying Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as part of the EU sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression.

The Czechs have invested some 1.6 billion Czech koruna or crowns ($67 million) to double the capacity of the Italian TAL pipeline to eight million metric tons a year which continues as IKL through Germany and to the Czech Republic, or Czechia. That amount would cover the country’s need.

The project is expected to be operational in early 2025.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer ... Daniel Penny deliberations continue ... FeedMe: Yemeni Coffee Credit: Newsday

Updated 11 minutes ago Opioid settlement money ... New cannabis dispensary ... See the Stegosaurus ... Top basketball players

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO's killer ... Daniel Penny deliberations continue ... FeedMe: Yemeni Coffee Credit: Newsday

Updated 11 minutes ago Opioid settlement money ... New cannabis dispensary ... See the Stegosaurus ... Top basketball players

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME