Danaher closes on purchase of LI's Pall Corp.

The conglomerate Danaher Corp. closed Monday on its $13.8 billion acquisition of Pall Corp., the 69-year-old Port Washington filtration company.

Pall will operate as a subsidiary of its Washington, D.C., parent and maintain its brand, the companies have said. Pall shares ceased trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Danaher has said little about what impact the move will have on Pall's Long Island employees. As of 2012, the company had about 700 workers here.

Pall is one of two large public companies on Long Island that agreed to be bought by other companies this year.

Lake Success-based Dealertrack Technologies, which sells software to car dealers, is being acquired by Cox Automotive, of Atlanta, owner of Kelley Blue Book. That deal is scheduled to close by October.