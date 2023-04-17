David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but says your order is safe

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years.

The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States.

Based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers.

On Long Island, David's Bridal has three stores. When contacted by Newsday on Monday, managers at the Massapequa Park and Lake Grove stores directed media inquiries to David’s Bridal’s corporate office. A manager at the Westbury store did not reply to a message Newsday left for comment.

David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open, and the company says it's fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We are evaluating our strategic options and a sale process is underway," spokesperson Laura McKeever said. "As ever, providing excellent service remains our focus and we are committed to serving and delivering for our brides and customers and being part of magical moments," McKeever added.

Monday's bankruptcy filing was made in New Jersey. David's Bridal blamed its debt spiral on "a confluence of adverse macroeconomic trends and industry specific headwinds, including the lasting impact of COVID-19 on the wedding industry," as stated in its filing.

"Due to the significant number of weddings postponed during the pandemic, brides still find it challenging to secure their ideal wedding venue, resulting in couples elongating their wedding planning cycles and brides delaying their timing for selecting a dress," David's Bridal CEO Jim Marcum stated in the filing. "An increasing number of brides are opting for less traditional wedding attire, including thrift wedding dresses," he said.

The company estimates that one of every four brides wears a gown from David's Bridal, with the chain having broadened its focus the past several years to prom apparel.

The company was founded in 1950 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, starting a statewide expansion in 1972. David's Bridal held an initial public offering of stock in 1999, and was acquired the following year by the parent company of Macy's. Under subsequent ownership by the private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, David's Bridal first entered bankruptcy in 2018.

When it emerged from that bankruptcy, its lenders acquired ownership, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

With Tory N. Parrish and Tribune News Service