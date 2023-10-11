Suffolk to host 'All Ability' job fair Friday in West Babylon

Suffolk County will be hosting its 6th annual "All Ability" job fair in West Babylon Friday morning in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The event, put on by the county’s Labor Department, is scheduled to bring together employers in health care, retail, manufacturing, and information technology, among others. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, will be held at the Winters Center for Autism at 92 Mahan St.

"This job fair goes beyond just connecting job seekers with employment opportunities; it embodies our unwavering dedication to cultivating a community that celebrates differences and values all contributions," County Executive Steve Bellone said in a statement.

Employers already signed up for the event include Bren-Tronics, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Well Life Clean Corp., Northwell Health and the county’s Civil Service Department, among others. Registration for the fair is encouraged, but not required.

Individuals with disabilities have contended with employment barriers for decades, often facing issues such as lack of reliable transportation to work, lack of workplace accommodations, and being regarded with a general stigma due to their disability.

Last year, New Yorkers with a disability faced an unemployment rate of 11.9%, nearly three times higher than the overall jobless rate.

For more information on the job fair, or to register in advance, call the Suffolk Labor Department at (631) 853-6600, or go tobit.ly/3RZbK7L.