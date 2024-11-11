This week: consumer prices, unemployment benefits, Walt Disney earnings

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week.

INFLATION WATCH

The Labor Department issues its October report on consumer prices on Wednesday.

In September, inflation in the United States fell to its lowest point since it first began surging more than three years ago. Consumer prices rose just 2.4% in September from a year earlier, down from 2.5% in August, and the smallest annual rise since February 2021. Analysts expect that number ticked up to 2.5% last month.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

May: 3.3

June: 3.0

July: 2.9

Aug.: 2.5

Sept.: 2.4

Oct. (est.): 2.5

Source: FactSet

DISNEY REPORTS

The Walt Disney Co. releases its latest quarterly financial results before the bell on Thursday.

Analysts forecast that Disney, in the midst of a major leadership transition, will post earnings per share of $1.10 on revenue of $22.5 billion. Two weeks ago, Disney named Morgan Stanley executive James Gorman to serve as its next chairman, beginning early next year. The entertainment giant anticipates naming a new CEO to replace Bob Iger in early 2026. Iger came back to Disney in 2022 after a rough stretch under his chosen successor, Bob Chapek.

LOOKING AT LAYOFFS

The Labor Department releases its weekly report on the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits.

About 221,000 people filed for jobless benefits in the most recent report, consistent with recent levels, which remain historically low. Unemployment claims are considered to be reflective of the number of layoffs in a given week. While there have been some recent softening in the labor market, it has broadly held up well under the stress of high interest rates.